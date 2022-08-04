Price Alert: Shares of Viveve Medical (VIVE) Trade 9.82% Higher at Midday August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIVE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) is trading 9.82% up.

The latest price, as of 12:11:13 est, was $0.71. Viveve Medical has risen $0.0638 so far today.

93,838 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Viveve Medical has moved YTD 43.01%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Viveve Medical Inc

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve® System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in more than 50 countries.

