Price Alert: Shares of Vista Gold (VGZ) Trade 5.79% Lower at Midday June 6

Today Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) is trading 5.79% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:07:18 est, was $0.78. Vista Gold has moved $0.0478 over the previous day’s close.

74,769 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Vista Gold has a YTD change of 16.28%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a gold project developer. The Company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia's 6th largest gold producer on an annual basis.

