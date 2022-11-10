Price Alert: Shares of Virtus Partners (VRTS) Trade 10.70% Higher at Midday November 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRTS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ: VRTS) is trading 10.70% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:12:45 est, was $185.50. Virtus Partners has risen $17.87 in trading today.

35,484 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Virtus Partners has moved YTD 42.01%. The company expects its next earnings on 2023-02-03.

About Virtus Investment Partners Inc

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

