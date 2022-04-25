Price Alert: Shares of Viridian (VRDN) Trade 1.49% Higher at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRDN - Market Data & News Trade

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) has risen $0.23 (1.49%) and is currently sitting at $15.63, as of 12:26:06 est on April 25.

62,341 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 18.66% over the last 5 days and shares fell 23.92% over the last 30 days.

Viridian anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Viridian visit the company profile.

About Viridian Therapeutics Inc

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

To get more information on Viridian Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Viridian Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Gold Rally Will Continue WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns