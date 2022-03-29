Price Alert: Shares of Vir (VIR) Trade 5.99% Higher at Midday March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VIR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) is trading 5.99% up.

The latest price, as of 12:23:41 est, was $22.57. Vir has climbed $1.27 over the previous day’s close.

675,388 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Vir has a YTD change of 49.39%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Vir Biotechnology Inc

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.

