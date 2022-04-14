Price Alert: Shares of Victory Capital (VCTR) Trade 1.57% Higher at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCTR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: VCTR) climbed 1.57% Thursday.

As of 12:18:36 est, Victory Capital sits at $27.90 and has risen $0.43 so far today.

Victory Capital has moved 13.89% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 24.51% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Victory Capital visit the company profile.

About Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Class A

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

To get more information on Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Victory Capital Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications