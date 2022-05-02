Price Alert: Shares of VICI Properties (VICI) Trade 4.66% Lower at Midday May 2

Today VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) is trading 4.66% down.

The latest price, as of 12:24:54 est, was $28.49. VICI Properties dropped $1.39 so far today.

12,272,397 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, VICI Properties has a YTD change of 0.31%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About VICI Properties Inc

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

