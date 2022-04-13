Price Alert: Shares of Viatris (VTRS) Trade 2.39% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTRS - Market Data & News Trade

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) has gained $0.255 (2.39%) and sits at $10.88, as of 12:20:15 est on April 13.

4,119,404 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 0.00% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.49% over the last 30 days.

Viatris expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Viatris visit the company profile.

About Viatris Inc

Viatris Inc. is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. It provides access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage its collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through its one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare GatewayTM. Formed in November 2020through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghaiand Hyderabad, India.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com.

