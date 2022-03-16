Price Alert: Shares of Viasat, (VSAT) Trade 4.74% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VSAT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) rose 4.74% Wednesday.

As of 12:16:41 est, Viasat, sits at $49.04 and has climbed $2.225 per share.

Viasat, has moved 11.91% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.30% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Viasat, visit the company profile.

About Viasat, Inc.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea.

To get more information on Viasat, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Viasat, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles