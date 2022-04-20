Price Alert: Shares of VF (VFC) Trade 1.05% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VFC - Market Data & News Trade

VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) shares moved 1.05%, or $0.6 per share, as on 12:21:46 est today. Opening the day at $57.88, 577,776 shares of VF have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $58.68 and $57.52.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 20.89%.

VF expects its next earnings on 2022-05-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on VF visit the company profile.

About VF Corp.

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The Company's purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. The Company connects this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good.

To get more information on VF Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: VF Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week