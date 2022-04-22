Price Alert: Shares of Vertiv Co (VRT) Trade 4.22% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co - Class A (NYSE: VRT) are down 4.22% Friday.

As of 12:22:03 est, Vertiv Co is currently sitting at $11.81 and has fallen $0.525 per share.

Vertiv Co has moved 7.30% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 50.18% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Vertiv Holdings Co - Class A

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

