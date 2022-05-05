Price Alert: Shares of Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Trade 3.43% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRSK - Market Data & News Trade

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has fallen $6.63 (3.43%) and sits at $187.38, as of 12:25:50 est on May 5.

754,027 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 7.14% over the last 5 days and shares fell 10.82% over the last 30 days.

Verisk Analytics expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Verisk Analytics Inc

Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

