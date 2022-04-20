Price Alert: Shares of Verint Systems, (VRNT) Trade 1.15% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRNT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is trading 1.15% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:20:01 est, was $56.16. Verint Systems, has moved $0.64 in trading today.

190,061 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Verint Systems, has moved YTD 5.88%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About Verint Systems, Inc.

Verint® is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions.

