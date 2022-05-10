Price Alert: Shares of Ventas (VTR) Trade 5.36% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is trading 5.36% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:17:48 est, was $53.01. Ventas has moved $2.98 in trading today.

987,206 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Ventas has moved YTD 9.61%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Ventas Inc

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

