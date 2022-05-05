Price Alert: Shares of Vectrus (VEC) Trade 3.03% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VEC - Market Data & News Trade

Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) shares are down 3.03%, or $1.115 per share, as on 12:25:03 est today. After Opening the Day at $37.05, 14,414 shares of Vectrus have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $37.05 and $35.44.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 19.58%.

Vectrus anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Vectrus Inc

Vectrusis a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration servicesprimarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute-delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

