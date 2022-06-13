Price Alert: Shares of VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Trade 13.36% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VBIV - Market Data & News Trade

Today VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is trading 13.36% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:15:14 est, was $0.71. VBI Vaccines has fallen $0.1095 so far today.

1,492,431 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, VBI Vaccines has a YTD change of 64.97%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with: (1) the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, which is approved for use and commercially available in Israel under the name Sci-B-Vac® and completed its Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada in 2020; and (2) an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI's lead eVLP programs include a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a prophylactic cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate, and a prophylactic coronavirus vaccine program. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

