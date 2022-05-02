Price Alert: Shares of Vasta Platform Class A (VSTA) Trade 2.92% Lower at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VSTA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Vasta Platform Ltd Class A (NASDAQ: VSTA) are down 2.92% Monday.

As of 12:03:21 est, Vasta Platform Class A sits at $5.16 and has moved $0.155 per share in trading so far.

Vasta Platform Class A has moved 7.17% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 25.53% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Vasta Platform Ltd Class A

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

