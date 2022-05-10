Price Alert: Shares of Valmont Industries, (VMI) Trade 2.72% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VMI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) are down 2.72% Tuesday.

As of 12:12:35 est, Valmont Industries, is currently sitting at $237.46 and has moved $6.655 per share in trading so far.

Valmont Industries, has moved 2.78% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.20% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

