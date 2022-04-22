Price Alert: Shares of Usana Health (USNA) Trade 1.47% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USNA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE: USNA) is trading 1.47% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:08:38 est, was $78.52. Usana Health dropped $1.17 over the previous day’s close.

16,073 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Usana Health has moved YTD 21.21%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Usana Health Sciences Inc

USANA prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company wworth of trust.

