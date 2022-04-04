Price Alert: Shares of USA Truck, (USAK) Trade 2.62% Lower at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USAK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) lost 2.62% Monday.

As of 12:20:48 est, USA Truck, sits at $17.58 and has fallen $0.47 per share.

USA Truck, has moved 26.82% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 9.81% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About USA Truck, Inc.

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Its Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services.

