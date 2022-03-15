Price Alert: Shares of US Foods (USFD) Trade 2.59% Higher at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USFD - Market Data & News Trade

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) shares moved 2.59%, or $0.89 per share, as on 12:21:21 est today. Opening the day at $35.28, 501,139 shares of US Foods exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $36.03 and $34.91.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 1.15%.

US Foods is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About US Foods Holding Corp

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

