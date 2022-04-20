Price Alert: Shares of Uranium Energy (UEC) Trade 4.74% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UEC - Market Data & News

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: UEC) has gained $0.27 (4.74%) and sits at $5.93, as of 12:20:51 est on April 20.

10,433,058 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 0.87% over the last 5 days and shares gained 24.45% over the last 30 days.

Uranium Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-06-07.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and a large, high-grade ferro-titanium project in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

