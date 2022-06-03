Price Alert: Shares of Upwork (UPWK) Trade 5.77% Lower at Midday June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UPWK - Market Data & News Trade

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are down 5.77%, or $1.15 per share, as on 12:21:08 est today. Since opening the day at $18.35, 324,647 shares of Upwork have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $19.39 and $18.70.

This year the company is down 41.69%.

Upwork anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Upwork visit the company profile.

About Upwork Inc

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

To get more information on Upwork Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Upwork Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance