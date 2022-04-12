Price Alert: Shares of Universal Security Instruments, (UUU) Trade 11.94% Lower at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UUU - Market Data & News

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) lost 11.94% Tuesday.

As of 12:21:16 est, Universal Security Instruments, is currently sitting at $3.28 and dropped $0.45 so far today.

Universal Security Instruments, has moved 2.84% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.88% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Universal Security Instruments, visit the company profile.

About Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. is an international designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of high quality, professional and easy-to-install security products. From its founding in 1969, UNIVERSAL® has grown to be an industry leader providing residential security products from its own overseas manufacturing facility. The Company presently has government regulatory approvals to distribute in 30 countries, with additional approvals coming.

To get more information on Universal Security Instruments, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Universal Security Instruments, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement