Price Alert: Shares of Universal Institute (UTI) Trade 5.81% Higher at Midday June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTI - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has climbed $0.4 (5.81%) and sits at $7.24, as of 12:13:06 est on June 27.

278,178 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 11.57% over the last 5 days and shares lost 24.97% over the last 30 days.

Universal Institute anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Universal Institute visit the company profile.

About Universal Technical Institute Inc

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

To get more information on Universal Technical Institute Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Universal Technical Institute Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles