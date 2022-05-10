Price Alert: Shares of Universal Health Realtyome (UHT) Trade 3.60% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UHT - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) has fallen $1.775 (3.60%) and is currently sitting at $48.01, as of 11:58:26 est on May 10.

31,145 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 0.37% over the last 5 days and shares fell 12.82% over the last 30 days.

Universal Health Realtyome anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.

