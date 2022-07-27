Price Alert: Shares of Unity Software (U) Trade 7.19% Higher at Midday July 27

Shares of Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) climbed 7.19% Wednesday.

As of 12:11:11 est, Unity Software sits at $35.52 and has risen $2.41 per share.

Unity Software has moved 28.39% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 76.56% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Unity Software visit the company profile.

About Unity Software Inc

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

To get more information on Unity Software Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Unity Software Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles