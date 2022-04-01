Price Alert: Shares of United, (Martins Ferry, OH) (UBCP) Trade 3.08% Lower at Midday April 1

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (Martins Ferry, OH) (NASDAQ: UBCP) lost 3.08% Friday.

As of 12:19:23 est, United, (Martins Ferry, OH) is currently sitting at $17.64 and has fallen $0.56 so far today.

United, (Martins Ferry, OH) has moved 7.37% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.20% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About United Bancorp, Inc. (Martins Ferry, OH)

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $621.0 million and total shareholder's equity of $53.8 million as of March 31, 2019. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV.

