Price Alert: Shares of UMH Properties (UMH) Trade 2.89% Lower at Midday May 2

Shares of UMH Properties Inc (NYSE: UMH) lost 2.89% Monday.

As of 12:23:21 est, UMH Properties sits at $22.84 and has fallen $0.68 so far today.

UMH Properties has moved 4.97% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.20% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About UMH Properties Inc

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

