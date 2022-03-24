Price Alert: Shares of Ultralife (ULBI) Trade 4.52% Higher at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ULBI - Market Data & News Trade

Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares climbed 4.52%, or $0.239 per share, as on 12:21:58 est today. Since opening at $5.25, 10,730 shares of Ultralife exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $5.61 and $5.25.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 12.42%.

Ultralife is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Ultralife Corp

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

