Price Alert: Shares of Ultragenyx (RARE) Trade 3.28% Lower at Midday April 28

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) has fallen $2.325 (3.28%) and sits at $68.17, as of 12:15:14 est on April 28.

152,130 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 9.83% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.43% over the last 30 days.

Ultragenyx anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

