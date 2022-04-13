Price Alert: Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Trade 2.96% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ULTA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is trading 2.96% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:18:59 est, was $416.87. Ulta Beauty has moved $12 in trading today.

313,815 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ulta Beauty has moved YTD 1.56%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Ulta Beauty Inc

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

