Price Alert: Shares of UFP (UFPT) Trade 3.94% Higher at Midday April 13

Shares of UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) moved 3.94% Wednesday.

As of 12:17:01 est, UFP is currently sitting at $70.72 and has climbed $2.68 per share in trading so far.

UFP has moved 15.76% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.07% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About UFP Technologies Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

