Price Alert: Shares of U.S. Well Services (USWS) Trade 9.55% Lower at Midday May 10

Shares of U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 9.55% Tuesday.

As of 12:15:07 est, U.S. Well Services sits at $0.72 and has fallen $0.076 per share in trading so far.

U.S. Well Services has moved 16.37% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 30.78% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

