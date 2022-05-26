Price Alert: Shares of U.S. Well Services (USWS) Trade 13.62% Higher at Midday May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USWS - Market Data & News Trade

U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: USWS) shares moved 13.62%, or $0.083 per share, as on 12:13:05 est today. Since opening at $0.60, 1,134,239 shares of U.S. Well Services have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $0.70 and $0.60.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 47.00%.

U.S. Well Services is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

About U.S. Well Services Inc - Class A

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets.

