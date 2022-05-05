Price Alert: Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, (USPH) Trade 4.99% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USPH - Market Data & News Trade

Today U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) is trading 4.99% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:21:07 est, was $101.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, has fallen $5.33 in trading today.

19,426 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, U.S. Physical Therapy, has a YTD change of 12.18%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on U.S. Physical Therapy, visit the company profile.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 548 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

To get more information on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Decentralization Drives Progress Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds