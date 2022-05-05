Price Alert: Shares of Tyler (TYL) Trade 4.93% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TYL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is trading 4.93% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:22:26 est, was $376.04. Tyler dropped $19.39 over the previous day’s close.

68,016 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Tyler has moved YTD 26.85%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

