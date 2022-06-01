Price Alert: Shares of Turtle Beach (HEAR) Trade 5.32% Lower at Midday June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HEAR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) moved 5.32% Wednesday.

As of 11:58:29 est, Turtle Beach sits at $16.66 and has fallen $0.93 per share in trading so far.

Turtle Beach has moved 5.05% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 21.47% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Turtle Beach Corp

Turtle Beach Corporation is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

