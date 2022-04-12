Price Alert: Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Trade 2.45% Higher at Midday April 12

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares have risen 2.45%, or $0.26 per share, as on 12:16:41 est today. After Opening the Day at $10.89, 145,465 shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $11.05 and $10.60.

Already the company is up 46.82%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-14.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.6 million dwt.

