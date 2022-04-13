Price Alert: Shares of Troika Media (TRKA) Trade 8.99% Higher at Midday April 13

Shares of Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) climbed 8.99% Wednesday.

As of 12:17:46 est, Troika Media sits at $0.65 and has climbed $0.0532 per share in trading so far.

Troika Media has moved 51.48% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 48.97% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-13.

About Troika Media Group Inc

Troika Media Group (TMG) is a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey. Clients include Apple, CBS, AT&T, Comcast, CNN, HBO, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, IMAX, Netflix, Oath, Riot Games, Sony, Turner and UFC.

