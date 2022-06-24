Price Alert: Shares of Triumph (TGI) Trade 6.76% Higher at Midday June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TGI - Market Data & News Trade

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has risen $0.8 (6.76%) and is currently sitting at $12.55, as of 12:11:37 est on June 24.

292,400 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 3.66% over the last 5 days and shares lost 17.26% over the last 30 days.

Triumph anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

