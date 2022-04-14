Price Alert: Shares of Trimble (TRMB) Trade 1.38% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRMB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) lost 1.38% Thursday.

As of 12:16:24 est, Trimble is currently sitting at $68.56 and has fallen $0.955 so far today.

Trimble has moved 8.00% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 20.44% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Trimble Inc

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

