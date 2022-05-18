Price Alert: Shares of Trimas (TRS) Trade 4.15% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRS - Market Data & News Trade

Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) shares have fallen 4.15%, or $1.19 per share, as on 12:13:29 est today. Since opening the day at $28.41, 62,448 shares of Trimas exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $28.55 and $27.46.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 22.20%.

Trimas is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Trimas Corporation

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered inBloomfield Hills, Michigan.

