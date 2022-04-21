Price Alert: Shares of Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Trade 2.56% Lower at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMQ - Market Data & News

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSE: TMQ) moved 2.56% Thursday.

As of 12:21:13 est, Trilogy Metals sits at $1.14 and dropped $0.03 per share in trading so far.

Trilogy Metals has moved 6.36% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 29.09% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-06.

About Trilogy Metals Inc

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019 South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. The vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

