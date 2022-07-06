Price Alert: Shares of Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Trade 5.56% Lower at Midday July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TNL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) fell 5.56% Wednesday.

As of 12:13:00 est, Travel+Leisure Co sits at $38.47 and has moved $2.26 per share.

Travel+Leisure Co has moved 19.50% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 25.26% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Travel+Leisure Co

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

