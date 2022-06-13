Price Alert: Shares of Transmedics (TMDX) Trade 5.26% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMDX - Market Data & News Trade

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has fallen $1.365 (5.26%) and is currently sitting at $24.48, as of 12:13:02 est on June 13.

45,826 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 8.33% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 11.09% over the last 30 days.

Transmedics is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Transmedics visit the company profile.

About Transmedics Group Inc

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

To get more information on Transmedics Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Transmedics Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles