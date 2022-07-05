Price Alert: Shares of Transglobe Energy (TGA) Trade 9.00% Lower at Midday July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TGA - Market Data & News Trade

Transglobe Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: TGA) has dropped $0.315 (9.00%) and sits at $3.19, as of 12:12:34 est on July 5.

570,083 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 2.78% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 30.97% over the last 30 days.

Transglobe Energy expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Transglobe Energy visit the company profile.

About Transglobe Energy Corp.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

To get more information on Transglobe Energy Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Transglobe Energy Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles