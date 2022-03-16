Price Alert: Shares of Transact (TACT) Trade 2.97% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TACT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Transact Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TACT) is trading 2.97% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:05:42 est, was $7.22. Transact has climbed $0.208 so far today.

1,120 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Transact has moved YTD 35.69%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Transact Technologies Inc.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA! ™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.5 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

