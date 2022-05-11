Price Alert: Shares of TPG RE Finance (TRTX) Trade 2.67% Higher at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRTX - Market Data & News Trade

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) shares moved 2.67%, or $0.27 per share, as on 12:13:34 est today. After Opening the Day at $10.16, 75,650 shares of TPG RE Finance have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $10.40 and $10.11.

Already the company has moved YTD 16.28%.

TPG RE Finance expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About TPG RE Finance Trust Inc

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

