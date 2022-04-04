Price Alert: Shares of Townsquare Media (TSQ) Trade 3.60% Higher at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSQ - Market Data & News Trade

Townsquare Media Inc - Class A (NYSE: TSQ) shares have risen 3.60%, or $0.435 per share, as on 11:45:28 est today. After Opening the Day at $12.14, 7,425 shares of Townsquare Media have traded hands and the stock has traded between $12.54 and $12.44.

So far this year the company is down 9.23%.

Townsquare Media is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Townsquare Media Inc - Class A

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com.

